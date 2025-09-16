WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Has $2.65 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,185 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF comprises 1.0% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 171.2% during the first quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 79.5% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of FNDX opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $26.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.06.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

