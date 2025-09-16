WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,840 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. MRA Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 88,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 145,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 777,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,210,000 after purchasing an additional 55,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 64,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 12.8%
BATS:PAVE opened at $46.75 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $46.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Reddit Hits Record Highs: Why Wall Street Is Taking Notice
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- After a Strong Wall Street Debut, Klarna’s Real Work Begins
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 Dividend Growers That Fly Under the Radar
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.