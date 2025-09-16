WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Buys 90 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $898,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2%

IWP opened at $144.49 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $99.85 and a 1-year high of $145.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.07 and a 200-day moving average of $130.88.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

