Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Bought by Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,526 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 0.6% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 319.7% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 98.2% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Walmart by 432.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in Walmart by 95.2% in the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $103.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.43. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.49 and a 1-year high of $105.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $166,128.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 647,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,003,879.64. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total transaction of $214,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 623,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,750,895.66. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,622 shares of company stock worth $11,551,646. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

