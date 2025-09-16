Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Major Shareholder Reprogrammed Interchange Llc Sells 400,000 Shares

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $656,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,228,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,494,718.68. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Reprogrammed Interchange Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 12th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 300,000 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $525,000.00.
- On Thursday, September 11th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 284,805 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total value of $521,193.15.
- On Monday, September 8th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 464,421 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $924,197.79.
- On Wednesday, September 10th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 350,000 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $637,000.00.
- On Tuesday, September 9th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 449,226 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $898,452.00.
- On Friday, September 5th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 400,000 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $788,000.00.
- On Thursday, September 4th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 453,016 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $874,320.88.
- On Wednesday, September 3rd, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 554,612 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $1,109,224.00.
- On Thursday, August 28th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 806,351 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $1,620,765.51.
- On Wednesday, August 27th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 611,647 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $1,229,410.47.
Vor Biopharma Stock Down 8.0%
VOR stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $202.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.05. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vor Biopharma
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vor Biopharma by 218.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 58,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vor Biopharma by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 44,252 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vor Biopharma Company Profile
Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.
