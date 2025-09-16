Vita Life Sciences Limited (VLS) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on October 2nd

Vita Life Sciences Limited (ASX:VLS – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 196.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This is a 28.6% increase from Vita Life Sciences’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
Vita Life Sciences Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $107.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Vita Life Sciences Company Profile
