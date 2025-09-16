Vita Life Sciences Limited (VLS) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on October 2nd

Vita Life Sciences Limited (ASX:VLS – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 196.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This is a 28.6% increase from Vita Life Sciences’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

Vita Life Sciences Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $107.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Get Vita Life Sciences alerts:

Vita Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Vita Life Sciences Limited, a healthcare company, engages in formulating, packaging, distributing, and selling vitamins and supplements in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and China. The company also offers various minerals, herbs, and superfoods. In addition, it provides products for therapeutic areas, such as nervous system; nutritionals; urinary health; weight management; immunity; skin, hair, and nails; liver and digestion; fertility, pregnancy, and postpartum; blood sugar management; cardiovascular health; pain and inflammation; men, women, and children's health; antioxidants; bones, joints, and muscles; and eye health.

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.