Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Chairman Michael Kirban Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael Kirban sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $781,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,579,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,661,863.45. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Kirban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 9th, Michael Kirban sold 30,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $1,174,800.00.

Vita Coco Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Vita Coco stock opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.79 and a 12-month high of $40.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average is $34.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 11.50%.The company had revenue of $168.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vita Coco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Vita Coco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Vita Coco during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vita Coco by 5,376.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vita Coco during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Vita Coco by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Vita Coco during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

