Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) CFO Corey Baker Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) CFO Corey Baker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 38,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,160. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Corey Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vita Coco alerts:

On Friday, September 12th, Corey Baker sold 1,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Corey Baker sold 1,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $38,160.00.

On Monday, September 8th, Corey Baker sold 1,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total value of $38,510.00.

On Friday, September 5th, Corey Baker sold 1,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $38,000.00.

Vita Coco Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of COCO stock opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.79 and a 1-year high of $40.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average of $34.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 11.50%.The company had revenue of $168.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vita Coco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on COCO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COCO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,642,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,987,000 after acquiring an additional 53,172 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,759,000 after acquiring an additional 28,448 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 14.4% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 977,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,954,000 after acquiring an additional 122,674 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 16.2% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 756,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,191,000 after acquiring an additional 105,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 14.6% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 725,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,250,000 after acquiring an additional 92,590 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.