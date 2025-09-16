Vistra Corp. $VST Position Increased by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $547,000. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in Vistra by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 22,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.7% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Vistra and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.43.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of VST opened at $213.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.94 and its 200-day moving average is $162.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $72.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.33. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $84.92 and a fifty-two week high of $217.90.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%.The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 14.35%.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total value of $8,991,697.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 217,025 shares in the company, valued at $45,303,968.75. The trade was a 16.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Read More

