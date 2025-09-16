Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Shares Sold by Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $255.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.93 and a 200-day moving average of $232.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

