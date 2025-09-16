Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP Shares Purchased by Lpwm LLC

Lpwm LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Lpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lpwm LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $12,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 789.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,856,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187,463 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 122.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,124,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374,033 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,999,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,393,000 after purchasing an additional 195,252 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,877,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,499,000 after purchasing an additional 148,645 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,207,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,039,000 after purchasing an additional 531,122 shares during the period.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average of $50.00. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $48.28 and a twelve month high of $50.78.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

