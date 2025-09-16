Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Bank of New Hampshire’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% during the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $53.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.99. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $53.90.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

