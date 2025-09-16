Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Shares Acquired by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 28,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 428.5% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 23,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 15,681 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $71.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.01. The stock has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $71.62.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

