VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF $ANGL Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,233 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,856.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 293.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4%

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average of $28.80. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $29.69.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1497 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.