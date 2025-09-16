Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Announces Earnings Results

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Value Line had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 58.97%.

Shares of VALU opened at $38.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.83. The company has a market cap of $360.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.11. Value Line has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $57.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 28th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 28th. Value Line’s payout ratio is 59.36%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Value Line to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

