US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Issues Earnings Results

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05, Zacks reports.

US Gold Stock Down 4.3%

US Gold stock opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $212.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.19. US Gold has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $16.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USAU. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of US Gold in a research report on Monday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of US Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Gold

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in US Gold during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in US Gold during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of US Gold by 6,786.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of US Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of US Gold by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

About US Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

