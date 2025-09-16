United States Oil Fund LP $USO Holdings Decreased by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USO. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in United States Oil Fund by 30,200.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in United States Oil Fund by 6,875.0% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in United States Oil Fund by 4,531.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

United States Oil Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA USO opened at $74.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.35. United States Oil Fund LP has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $84.58. The company has a market capitalization of $892.24 million, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.93.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.