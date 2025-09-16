United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Purchased by MFG Wealth Management Inc.

MFG Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. MFG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on UPS. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.34.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director Christiana Smith Shi acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,085. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,840. The trade was a 96.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $84.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $145.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.46.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 97.62%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.