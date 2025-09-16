Triumph Capital Management Purchases 494 Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF $SDIV

Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 205.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Global X SuperDividend ETF stock opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $24.12. The firm has a market cap of $941.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average of $21.95.

About Global X SuperDividend ETF

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

