Triumph Capital Management Increases Position in Okta, Inc. $OKTA

Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Okta were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OKTA. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Okta from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Okta from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total value of $58,268.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $284,021.28. This represents a 17.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 31,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $3,010,717.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 20,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,994.60. The trade was a 60.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,489 shares of company stock worth $8,273,947 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $90.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.16. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $127.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.95, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Okta had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 6.08%.The business had revenue of $728,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

