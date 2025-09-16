Triumph Capital Management Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL

Triumph Capital Management cut its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cohalo Advisory LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohalo Advisory LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.01. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.82 and a 52-week high of $100.30.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

