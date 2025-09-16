Triumph Capital Management Grows Holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. $CGBD

Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management owned about 0.10% of Carlyle Secured Lending worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 27,230 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 81,343.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 26,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,192,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,383,000 after buying an additional 44,033 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 1st quarter worth $585,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CGBD. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.50 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in a report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $15.10.

Carlyle Secured Lending Price Performance

CGBD opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $67.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.0%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Insider Activity at Carlyle Secured Lending

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan bought 7,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $100,168.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 88,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,806.25. The trade was a 8.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Nestor sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $178,580.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,593 shares in the company, valued at $196,859.57. This represents a 47.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

