Triumph Capital Management Buys 12,490 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF $XYLD

Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 188.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 155,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 41.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 145,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 42,802 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $39.35 on Tuesday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $43.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.