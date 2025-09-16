Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$124.43 and traded as high as C$147.93. Toromont Industries shares last traded at C$147.86, with a volume of 105,370 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TIH shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$132.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$129.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. TD Securities increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$153.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$140.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$138.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$124.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.84%.

In other Toromont Industries news, insider Mike Cuddy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.00, for a total value of C$1,095,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,395,430. This represents a 16.87% decrease in their position. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.10, for a total transaction of C$876,600.00. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd is a Canadian industrial company. The company operates two business segments: Equipment Group and CIMCO. The larger segment by revenue, Equipment Group includes a Caterpillar dealership and rental operation of construction equipment. CIMCO offers solutions for the design, engineering, fabrication, and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems.

