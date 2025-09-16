Top Apparel Stocks To Watch Now – September 15th

PDD, Berkshire Hathaway, and Costco Wholesale are the three Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks refer to the assortment and quantity of clothing items that a retailer, wholesaler, or manufacturer holds on hand for sale. This inventory includes various sizes, styles, colors, and seasonal lines of garments. Effective management of apparel stocks ensures that consumer demand is met while minimizing overstock and markdown losses. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

