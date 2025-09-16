Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Receives $22.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on TITN. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TITN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Trading Up 1.0%

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TITN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 109.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,817,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,964,000 after buying an additional 948,707 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth about $10,716,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the second quarter worth about $7,606,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 500.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 452,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 377,170 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 26.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,571,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,134,000 after purchasing an additional 330,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $23.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.55. The firm has a market cap of $455.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $546.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.80 million. Titan Machinery had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.99%. Titan Machinery has set its FY 2026 guidance at -2.000–1.500 EPS.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.