Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Receives $22.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.25.
Several brokerages recently commented on TITN. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.
Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $23.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.55. The firm has a market cap of $455.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.30.
Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $546.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.80 million. Titan Machinery had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.99%. Titan Machinery has set its FY 2026 guidance at -2.000–1.500 EPS.
Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.
