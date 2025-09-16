The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$141.59 and traded as high as C$144.81. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at C$141.28, with a volume of 155,455 shares.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$141.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$144.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.60, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Edward Wood sold 22,447 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$134.29, for a total transaction of C$3,014,407.63. Also, Senior Officer Peter Nguyen acquired 730 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$137.38 per share, with a total value of C$100,287.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$100,287.40. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group provides a software solution that allows users in the shipping industry to communicate with one another. The core product is the Global Logistics Network, which is best understood as transaction driven. Descartes charges clients to send/receive messages, data, and documents on the GLN (the transactions).

