The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.6364.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

In related news, COO Gerard H. Warner III acquired 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,383.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 18,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,224.37. This represents a 8.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.04 per share, for a total transaction of $195,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 63,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,324.80. This trade represents a 4.99% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 15,975 shares of company stock worth $1,079,566 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 506 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

COO stock opened at $65.48 on Tuesday. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $112.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

