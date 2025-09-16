Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (EMF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 18th

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE:EMF opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $16.32.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.