T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW) Short Interest Down 32.2% in August

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 9,700 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the August 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGRW. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 162.9% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 592.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $228,000.

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF Stock Up 0.9%

TGRW opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $30.81 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.75. The firm has a market cap of $350.22 million, a P/E ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (TGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 38.68m in AUM and 79 holdings. TGRW is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with growth characteristics TGRW was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

