Synovus Financial Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the bank on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th.

Synovus Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Synovus Financial to earn $5.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day moving average of $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $35.94 and a 1-year high of $61.06.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $592.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.89 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.52%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Synovus Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synovus Financial news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 58,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,958. This represents a 3.56% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.40 per share, for a total transaction of $199,576.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 164,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,120,273.20. The trade was a 2.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,040 shares of company stock worth $392,916. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 650.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

