Stuart Robertson Acquires 10,000 Shares of Solvar (ASX:SVR) Stock

Solvar Limited (ASX:SVR – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Robertson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.58 per share, for a total transaction of A$15,800.00.

Solvar Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $277.64 million, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Solvar alerts:

Solvar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 472.0%. Solvar’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Solvar Company Profile

Solvar Limited provides automotive and personal finance in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers vehicle loans that include loans for new and used cars, motorbikes, utility vehicles, trailers, tractors, trucks, caravan, boats, horse floats, ride on mowers, equipment, and jet skis, as well as secured and unsecured personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solvar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.