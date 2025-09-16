Strategic Advocates LLC Invests $489,000 in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF $FDLO

Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 755,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,810,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 611,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,078,000 after buying an additional 19,305 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 393,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,836,000 after buying an additional 107,751 shares during the period. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $17,492,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after buying an additional 29,302 shares during the period.

Shares of FDLO opened at $65.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.62. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $53.59 and a twelve month high of $65.88.

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

