Strategic Advocates LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF $ARKQ

Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 733.9% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKQ stock opened at $103.04 on Tuesday. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a 52-week low of $48.25 and a 52-week high of $100.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.46 and a 200-day moving average of $82.21.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Company Profile

The ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies that its managers identify as benefiting from automation and other technological advancements.

