Strategic Advocates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. $DBX

Strategic Advocates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 71.0% during the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 250.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 33.4% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Dropbox by 27.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Dropbox by 115.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of DBX stock opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 19.17%.The business had revenue of $625.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $279,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 516,094 shares in the company, valued at $14,419,666.36. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashraf Alkarmi sold 10,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $275,675.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 469,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,812,790.90. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,333 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,399. Company insiders own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dropbox from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

