Sterling Manor Financial LLC Increases Holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF $LCTU

Sterling Manor Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCTU. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Up 0.5%

LCTU opened at $71.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.02. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.48 and a fifty-two week high of $72.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.69.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

