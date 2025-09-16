Sterling Manor Financial LLC Has $19.56 Million Stock Holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF $JANU

Sterling Manor Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:JANU – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares during the period. AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF comprises about 13.0% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sterling Manor Financial LLC owned 25.30% of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF worth $19,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JANU. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF in the first quarter valued at $619,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF in the first quarter valued at $804,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,576,000.

Shares of JANU opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average of $25.36. AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $29.10.

The AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF (JANU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and uncapped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. JANU was launched on Dec 31, 2024 and is issued by Allianz.

