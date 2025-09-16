Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$28.18 and last traded at C$28.18, with a volume of 227 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.05.
Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Up 0.5%
The company has a market capitalization of C$13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.19.
Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile
Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closedend mutual fund trust. The Trust provides a secure convenient and exchangetraded investment without the inconvenience associated with a direct investment in physical gold bullion.
