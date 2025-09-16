Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Springfield Properties (LON:SPR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 12.66 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Springfield Properties had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 2.83%.

Springfield Properties Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of LON:SPR opened at GBX 94.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 98.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 96.17. The stock has a market cap of £111.92 million, a P/E ratio of 1,284.43 and a beta of 1.42. Springfield Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 80 and a 52-week high of GBX 113.

Springfield Properties Company Profile

The Springfield Group is one of the largest homebuilders in Scotland. Made up of six well-established and respected brands –Springfield Properties, Springfield Partnerships, Dawn Homes, Walker Group, Tulloch Homes and Mactaggart & Mickel Homes – we deliver high quality, energy efficient homes across multiple tenures for people that need them.

