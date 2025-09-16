SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.76 and last traded at $62.76, with a volume of 161675 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.48.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Trading Up 0.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.54.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFIV. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 193.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the second quarter valued at $203,000.

About SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.