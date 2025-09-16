S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Purchased by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. High Probability Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 76,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 20,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $543.51 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $543.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $165.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.38.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

