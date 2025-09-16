South32 (ASX:S32) Insider Stephen Pearce Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

South32 Limited (ASX:S32 – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Pearce purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.61 per share, for a total transaction of A$261,000.00.

South32 Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48.

South32 Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 147.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. South32’s payout ratio is presently -23.81%.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

