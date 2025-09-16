Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.66 and traded as low as $3.65. Sono-Tek shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 39,482 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Sono-Tek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sono-Tek in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SOTK

Sono-Tek Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $59.46 million, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of -0.25.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sono-Tek Corporation will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sono-Tek

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sono-Tek stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ:SOTK – Free Report) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.26% of Sono-Tek worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.