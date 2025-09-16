Short Interest in SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Increases By 48.9%

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 13,400 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the August 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 134.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 134.0 days.

SGL Carbon Price Performance

SGL Carbon stock opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.97. SGL Carbon has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48.

About SGL Carbon

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of special graphite, carbon fibers, and composite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Graphite Solutions, Process Technology, Carbon Fibers, and Composite Solutions.

