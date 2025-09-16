Short Interest in SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Increases By 48.9%

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 13,400 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the August 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 134.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 134.0 days.
SGL Carbon Price Performance
SGL Carbon stock opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.97. SGL Carbon has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48.
About SGL Carbon
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SGL Carbon
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Reddit Hits Record Highs: Why Wall Street Is Taking Notice
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- After a Strong Wall Street Debut, Klarna’s Real Work Begins
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers That Fly Under the Radar
Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.