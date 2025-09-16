Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Expands By 45.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 221,100 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the August 15th total of 152,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 429,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,362,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 985,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,202,000 after purchasing an additional 61,834 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 130,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCS opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.0794 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

