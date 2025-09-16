Short Interest in CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Rises By 49.4%

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 181,800 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the August 15th total of 121,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CA Immobilien Anlagen Price Performance

CA Immobilien Anlagen stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.98.

CA Immobilien Anlagen Company Profile

CA Immo is a real estate Group with its headquarters in Vienna and branch offices in six countries of Central Europe. Its core business involves leasing, managing and developing high-quality office buildings. The Group covers the entire value chain in the field of commercial real estate, based on a high degree of in-house construction expertise.

