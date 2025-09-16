Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Decreases By 33.3%

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 26,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Trading Down 0.5%
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0827 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th.
About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
