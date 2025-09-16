Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Decreases By 33.3%

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 26,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Trading Down 0.5%

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0827 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,710,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,560,000 after purchasing an additional 395,055 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,027,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after buying an additional 187,790 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 696,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after buying an additional 34,147 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 581,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 343,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 187,409 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

