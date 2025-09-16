Short Interest in Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Decreases By 36.4%

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,231,400 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the August 15th total of 1,935,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.0 days.
Aritzia Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ATZAF opened at $63.14 on Tuesday. Aritzia has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $63.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day moving average is $46.67.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a report on Friday, July 11th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a report on Friday, July 11th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aritzia in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aritzia in a report on Friday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Aritzia Company Profile
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.
