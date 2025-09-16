Short Interest in Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Decreases By 36.4%

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,231,400 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the August 15th total of 1,935,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.0 days.

Aritzia Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATZAF opened at $63.14 on Tuesday. Aritzia has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $63.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day moving average is $46.67.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a report on Friday, July 11th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a report on Friday, July 11th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aritzia in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aritzia in a report on Friday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Aritzia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.