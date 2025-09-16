Short Interest in Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Increases By 37.8%

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 364,300 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the August 15th total of 264,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.5 days.
Aimia Trading Down 1.7%
OTCMKTS:AIMFF opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02. Aimia has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $2.39.
Aimia Company Profile
