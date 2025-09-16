Shore Point Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 25 LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. 25 LLC now owns 28,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFEM stock opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $32.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.55. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

